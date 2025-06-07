President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has cautioned the National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders and members against political camps within the party.

“I want to thank my daughter, Babirye, for bringing out the issue about the camps in the NRM. We didn’t agree with old political parties like the Democratic Party (DP) which were promoting sectarianism based on religion and tribe. As NRM we believe in politics of interest, that is why we have the four core principles of Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-economic transformation and democracy,” he said.

The President made the remarks today while officiating at a thanksgiving ceremony of Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Minister for Presidency held at Iringa Township Primary School, Buyende District.

President Museveni explained that the NRM members should work in unity for the good of Uganda.

“So, you leaders need to be clear about this. Have politics of principles, not politics of selfishness. When we fought Idi Amin, he did not understand patriotism, pan-Africanism, and socio-economic transformation,” President Museveni added.

“If you have differences, it’s understandable but now you are all NRM. That means you must all believe in patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-economic transformation and democracy. So what’s your problem? We shall sit down and discuss. You don’t have to fight or be angry. The NRM aims are clear and well written down.”

The President also reiterated his call to the people of Busoga to ensure that they fight poverty through wealth creation.

“That’s why in addition to development, add the word wealth. We don’t want poor families,” he said.

He urged the people of Busoga to distinguish between development and wealth, explaining that the former is for all people whereas the latter is personal.

“In mobilisation and politics, let me be clear Ugandans, we have these people who mix up issues, they always cause confusion especially when it comes to words like; development such as roads, electricity, schools. These are for us all. You can have development but still remain poor,” he said.

“In 1965, we came from Ntare to Teso College and Sir Samuel Baker in Gulu to play cricket. That road from Mbarara to Soroti was tarmacked. Even up to today, you find poor people surrounding a tarmacked road. If Development means prosperity, why do we still have poor people near tarmacked roads? The tarmacked road will come but don’t wait for it to come first, first chase poverty out of your home.”

On the issue of unemployment, President Museveni advised citizens to actively take part in the four sectors of the economy which include agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT. He also urged them to embrace government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) to fight poverty.

“In the whole world, government jobs cannot be enough, and they cannot deal with the challenge of unemployment.

Most jobs are in the private sector ;manufacturing, services, agriculture and ICT. Here in Uganda public service jobs are just 480,000 but factories alone employ 1.2 million people,” he said.

President Museveni also gave an example of the Minister of State for Transport, Hon. Fred Byamukama who employs 26 people on his four-acre model farm and makes Shs 85 million monthly.

On the other hand, the President rallied the people of Busoga to join his efforts of effectively implementing free education in government schools.

“We should implement this as we wait for families to stabilize financially and are able to pay school fees for their children. I don’t want to use force. Since 1997 we have been talking about free education in government schools but school heads and other stakeholders don’t listen. Let children study for free. If the resources are not enough, why don’t you tell us and we see what we can do. We need to discuss this.”

After the frustration in the implementation of free education, President Museveni said he decided to set up skilling centres which offer skills for free to the youths. He said, the initiative has been a success since many youths have been able to acquire skills and employment opportunities.

On the challenges affecting the fishing communities, he promised to meet stakeholders to solve the issues.

President Museveni further commended Hon. Babalanda for being a good leader who selflessly works for Ugandans. He described her as a long-time mobilizer of the NRM.

“I’m very happy to be here to thank God for the life of my daughter, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda. Babirye has been a good leader and mobilizer of the NRM. I found her here in Busoga with the women’s group; that’s how I got to know her,” President Museveni said.

He also thanked God for the Minister’s life after surviving the deadly Covid-19 in 2021.

“I’m very happy to be here to thank God for the life of my daughter Milly Babalanda. You heard that her life was in danger in the time of Corona. She got infected when she had just been appointed Minister but God still protected her, many people died of Covid-19 so we thank God for Milly Babalanda.”

Furthermore, President Museveni contributed Shs100 million for the construction of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in the area and also pledged that the government was going to tarmack Kamuli road, Jinja – Budondo road and Walukoko- Luuka road.

The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, Rt.Hon. Rukia Nakadama Isanga thanked the President for signing the Sugarcane (Amendment) Bill into law. She said the law will promote fair trade among the crop stakeholders.

She also hailed the President for reviving Busoga University, saying that the step is a very big milestone in promoting the education sector in Busoga.

On her part,Hon. Babalanda informed the President that they gathered to thank the Almighty God for giving her a second chance to live after going down with a life- threatening sickness. She hailed President Museveni for his intervention to save her life.

“Your Excellency; the Bible teaches us to always be thankful in everything we get or do so that our father in Heaven can see this and multiply our blessings.

Your Excellency, I grew up in a humble but religious home. Because of this state of life, I developed a humble and meek character; growing through many hands of God-fearing individuals and persevering along the way,” she said.

She said in 2021, she almost lost her life to Covid-19. This happened when the President had just appointed her Minister for Presidency.

“I battled the virus but it had weakened me so much. Indeed, this was visibly manifested when I appeared for the swearing in ceremony. Nevertheless, I had to proceed and receive the office in that state but immediately returned to the hospital. I was indisposed for another six months. However, due to the Lord’s mercy, it was only my physical presence that was missed, the Office continued operating normally,” the Minister stated.

“At this juncture I wish to commend Haji Yunus Kakande the Secretary Office of the President and Haji Faruk Kirunda for standing in the gap.”

Hon. Babalanda also expressed gratitude to all the people whose hands have nurtured her.

“If it were not for them, I would not be here counting my blessings before you. However, for the shortness of time, I cannot list all of you here but bear with me for mentioning your contribution,” she said.

“Your interventions shaped me into someone of substance; namely, from an invisible girl to a public figure you admire.I thank God for enabling me to build and maintain my character and for not shaming you this far.”

The Minister revealed that because of her character and resilience in mobilization, she was given an opportunity by the President to engage in mobilization activities both in Busoga and other parts of Uganda.

“For Busoga area, I thank the Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga who trusted and engaged me in her political mobilization. Through political engagements and mobilization; I got a chance to meet with H.E the President who identified me from the many cadres because of my special appeal and commitment and the love I had for my country,” she noted.

“He directed me to come up with a proposal to mobilize the lower earners under the umbrella of Busoga Rural development Association – BRUDA where some good work was done.”

From there, Hon. Babalanda said she was appointed deputy RDC Busia where she served a very short time and in 2015 the President put her in his mobilization office at Mbuya (the office of the NRM National Chairman) where she deputized Hon. Molly Kamukama, the former PPS to H.E the President.

On May 8, 2016, the Minister added that H.E the President invited her for a meeting at Rwakitura where he informed her that he was planning to appoint her cabinet Minister in a powerful docket.

She disclosed that in their conversation, they discussed her educational background where the President advised her to return to school, but made a promise to keep her Ministerial position until she completed her studies.

“I went back to school not because I did not qualify for the job at that time, but it was due to the mistake I made after my ‘O’ levels; of joining an institution that was not affiliated to the UBTEB. Actually, it was as a result of this conversation that we realized this mistake. This is indeed an eye opener to many parents who are not keen at the choice of the schools they make for their children. Some schools are not fully registered or affiliated to government bodies.

“As a committed and focused person, I did not feel sad or dejected, I took Mzee’s advice in good faith and being a parent, he appointed me to be his Personal Assistant in his office and at the same time Senior Presidential Advisor during this time while I returned to school. It was quite a challenging office for a new person like me but through God’s grace, together we delivered Mzee’s victory. Mzee, I did not disappoint you. I went back to school and now I am a proud owner of a bachelor’s degree through your efforts and yet I am also enrolling for a master’s degree.”

Hon. Babalanda said she was prompted to share this testimony to show everyone that President Museveni does not tell lies and he is not selfish.

“I am one of those whom Mzee has groomed. When he appointed me Minister in 2021 many people doubted my ability and competencies. However, to those I have worked with and those following the Presidency in the last 5 years, I think there are many reforms registered. Indeed, the performance of the presidency is undisputedly high,” she said.

“I thank God that in the many scandals that have been registered in the country, where even intellectuals have been victims, your daughter Babalanda does not feature anywhere. I may not be rich, but I am contented with the chance you gave me to serve and I promise not to disappoint you as the appointing authority. I also pledge the same to the NRM government, to all the Ugandans and the people of Busoga.”

At the same event, leaders in Busoga Sub-region requested President Museveni to contest as the NRM National Chairman and party flag bearer for the 2026 Presidential elections.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, Hon. Babalanda revealed that during a sub region meeting she chaired on 3rd June, 2025 at Jinja City Hall, the leaders requested that for Seniority and Continuation of clear-headed leadership, and for the steady transformation of Busoga and the entire country; President Museveni should accept to contest at the forthcoming NRM Delegates Conference as the NRM National Chairman and party Presidential flag bearer (2026-2031).

The NRM Chairperson for Buyende, who is also a Member of Parliament for Budiope East, Hon. Moses Magogo, thanked President Museveni for the good leadership and for extending social services and the programs to their region,aimed at fighting poverty.

Hon. Magogo further commended the President for signing the sugarcane amendment bill into law and streamlining the fishing sector in the sub region.

According to Hon. Magogo, Buyende, Kaliro, and Namutumba topped the region in supporting NRM in the past presidential elections and assured him of massive mobilization to ensure other districts vote for NRM in the upcoming elections.

The ceremony was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, NRM leaders, RDCs/RCCs, religious leaders, among other dignitaries.