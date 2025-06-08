In a heartfelt expression of gratitude and admiration, David Kenyi, one of the most prominent and long-serving NRM grassroots mobilisers in Jinja City, has praised Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Haji Faruk Kirunda and Minister for the Presidency Hon Milly Babirye Babalanda for their diligent service to Ugandans.

Kenyi commended the duo for their humility and commitment to serving the nation, setting a high standard for leadership.

David Kenyi,56, in an exclusive interview, expressed his deepest gratitude to Haji Faruk Kirunda, affectionately known as FK, for his continued financial support following a recent road accident.

“…FK’s kindness and generosity are a testament to his exceptional character. I pray that God blesses him abundantly for his benevolence…,” Kenyi said, vowing to redouble his efforts in mobilizing support for the NRM ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Kenyi’s praise for Haji Faruk Kirunda and Hon Milly Babirye Babalanda is not limited to their leadership qualities.

He emphasized the importance of appreciating leaders while they are still alive, citing the popular song “Basiimye Ogenze” by Jose Chameleon whose real name is Joseph Mayanja.

The song’s message about recognizing the efforts of others while they are still alive aligns deeply with Kenyi, who urged Ugandans to balance criticism with appreciation for the good work done by their leaders.

“…let us learn to recognize the efforts and achievements of leaders like Haji Faruk Kirunda, Hon Milly Babirye Babalanda, Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, and others who are working tirelessly for the betterment of our country…,” Kenyi said.

“…there is power in the tongue to heal or burn, as the biblical principle goes. Let us use our words to uplift and inspire, rather than tear down…”, he cautions.

Kenyi’s comments come amid growing concerns over the increasingly negative tone used by some citizens towards President Yoweri Museveni and his administration.

He contrasts this with the international perspective, where President Museveni is viewed as a stabilizer and strategic leader in Africa.

“…we must acknowledge the positive contributions our leaders make to the country, even as we criticize where necessary,” Kenyi emphasized.

As a seasoned NRM mobiliser, Kenyi is hopeful that President Museveni and the NRM will emerge victorious in the 2026 general elections.

“…all indicators point to a more organized and happy residents than ever before, we are confident that our leaders will continue to serve us well…,” he said.

Kenyi also highlighted the significant impact Haji Faruk Kirunda and Hon Milly Babirye Babalanda have had on the representation of Busoga region in government positions.

“…the number of RDCs/RCCs, their deputies, and assistant RDCs hailing from Busoga has increased because of the direct inputs from FK and BMB,” Kenyi noted.

He says the two leaders have used their positions constructively to promote Busoga and the people of Busoga, while also serving the rest of the citizens fairly.

Kenyi praised Hajji Kirunda and Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda for being true leaders with vision, much like President Museveni, who wants a peaceful and prosperous Uganda.

“…Unlike other regions whose leaders use their positions to frustrate and fight their own people, especially the youth and women, FK and BMB are a shining example of leaders who are working tirelessly for the betterment of their people,” Kenyi said.

Haji Faruk Kirunda and Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda At A Glance:

Haji Faruk Kirunda, known for his affable nature and effective communication skills which started from the Jinja City based NBS FM, has been instrumental in shaping the government’s message and engaging with the public.

His dedication to his work and his commitment to serving Ugandans have earned him respect across the country.

Hon Milly Babirye Babalanda, on the other hand, has been a driving force behind several initiatives aimed at promoting development and improving the lives of Ugandans.

Her humility and willingness to listen have made her a beloved figure in the government, and her work ethic has earned her recognition as one of the most outstanding leaders in the country.

Kenyi’s praise for Hon Milly Babirye Babalanda is also informed by her impressive track record as a Personal Assistant to the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) based at Kyambogo in Kampala.

During her tenure, she successfully coordinated a number of activities, including the facilitation of the 2021 general elections.

Her dedication and hard work earned her a reward from President Museveni, who appointed her Minister for the Presidency, a position she has continued to serve diligently.

David Kenyi’s praise for the duo is a testament to their hard work and dedication to serving Ugandans.

As Uganda looks towards the 2026 general elections, Kenyi’s message of appreciation and respect for leaders is a timely reminder of the importance of promoting a culture of gratitude and respect in public discourse