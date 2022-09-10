Multiplex Construction Company Limited is on the spot over slow and shoddy work in Kabale Municipality.

The company was in May 2021 awarded a 21.7 Billion Shillings contract to tarmac the 0.76 kilometers(KM) Bwankosa road, 0.34KM Bushekwire road, and 2.49KM Rushoroza road that connects the Kabale Diocesan Headquarters to Katuna-Kabale-Mbarara Highway.

The roads are being upgraded under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project. Bwankosa and Bushekwire roads were in a very sorry state with deep potholes and clogged with water.

According to the agreement, the contractor was supposed to hand over the complete works in May 2022.

But, due to slow work, the contract was extended to September 14.

On Thursday, officials from Kabale Municipality and Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, and Ministry of Local Government toured the roads and were shocked about the incomplete works.

According to Alfred Ahimbisibwe, the USMID focal person for Kabale Municipality, Rushoroza, and Bwankosa roads are still at formation level while Bushekwire is still at Earthworks level.

Justin Barekye, Kabale Municipality Town Clerk says that the contractor has been given an extension of up to January 31, next year to complete the works.

Simon Peter Odoch, the head of Consultant at MBJ Technologies argued that the progress of the works stands at 98 percent. He said that they will meet the new deadline and hand over the road.

However, Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, Mayor of Kabale Municipality accused the consultant of conniving with the contractor to slow the works and poorly constructing the drainage system. Byamugisha asked USMID officials to terminate the contract of the company.

Paddy Joseph Walter, the Commissioner in Charge of Urban Development in the Ministry of Housing, and Silva Tindizirarira, the Principal Inspector at the Ministry of Local Government accused the contractor and consultant of being incompetent.

Engineer Moses Bossa, the Director of Multiplex Construction Company Limited attributes the delays to endless changes in designs. He argues that they received an order for a fresh design on culverts and trenches in April.

Last month, Byamugisha, petitioned the Speaker of Parliament demanding the termination of the contract citing delay and shoddy work.