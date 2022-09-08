Col Samuel Mwesigwa has taken over the office of Director Anti-Aircraft (DAAC-LF) at the UPDF Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo from Brig Gen (Rtd) John Sasa Obima.

The Hand/Take Over was officiated yesterday by the Deputy Commander Land Forces (D/CLF) Maj Gen Sam Okiding at the Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo, Luweero district.

Speaking during the function, Maj Gen Okiding commended the Outgoing DAAC for his distinguished contribution towards developing UPDF capabilities adding that he was grateful that Brig Gen Obima was retiring honourably.

He urged officers and militants to train hard and embrace new scientific innovations. “I urge you to use revolutionary methods of work as they are a big pillar to the management of forces, ” he said.

He wished the Outgoing DAAC a fruitful retirement and in the same vein congratulated the incoming Director upon his new appointment, urging him m to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps.

In his acceptance speech, Col Mwesigwa thanked the UPDF leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve the UPDF as DAAC.

He promised to work hard as expected, noting that new appointments mean extra responsibility and trust. He called for teamwork and cooperation at all levels for the sustainability of the Peoples’ struggle for peace and stability.

He wished the Outgoing DAAC a good retirement and urged him to continue serving in another capacity.

Meanwhile, Gen Okiding also presided over the hand and take over ceremony of the office of Director of Training at the Land Forces (DOT-LF) from Col (Rtd) Jasper Onejiu Abeka to Lt Col Hassan Mukaire.

The function was also attended by Director Personnel and Administration Land Forces Col Edward Ronald Mutaawe, Director of Political Education Land Forces Col Archangel Kiiza Birungi, Director Logistics Land Forces Col Godfery Mathias Abigaba, Director Intelligence Land Forces Lt Col Albert Kashakamba, Heads of Departments at the Land Forces Headquarters and Anti-Aircraft staff, among others.