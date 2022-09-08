Ngora Chief Administrative Officer, Lawrence Madada and three other officials have been arrested for alleged mismanagement of the Parish Development Model- PDM funds.

The officers who have been on the run since Thursday were arrested on Wednesday when they had sneaked into the district to attend a meeting. The others are the Chief Finance Officer, Charles Elungat, the District Commercial Officer who doubles as PDM Focal Point Person, Mackay Otai, and the District Planner, Priscilla Asio.

The officers are accused of mismanaging more than 200 million Shillings PDM cash meant for several groups in the district.

The LCV Chairperson Ngora Mike Odongo L’Asio says that they have so far recovered 103 million Shillings from the officers.

Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman confirmed the arrests but noted that details of the charges will be availed later.

The Parish Development Model was launched in 2021 as the last mile strategy for service delivery by the Government of Uganda for improving the incomes and welfare of Ugandans at the household level.

It is an extension of the whole-of-government approach to development envisaged under NDP III, with the Parish as the lowest administrative and operational hub for delivering services closer to the people and hence fostering local economic development.