The Managing Director of Nile Breweries Limited, David Valencia has asked policymakers to put in place regulations and policies that support and protect the beer industry against unfair competition and disarming tax laws.

While making a presentation on ‘how can tax regime stimulate post covid19 investments?’ at the ongoing Uganda Economic Forum, Mr. Valencia said that the beer sector is a big and global sector that is contributing to the economic development of the country and hence there is need to create a levelled field for the sector to thrive.

“The main challenges that are facing the beer sector right now are digital tax stamps and illicit alcohol. Despite the government banning sachets and implementing tax stamps, fiscal leakage from illicit alcohol has accelerated. The value of this illicit trade in Uganda is nearly USD1B, not taxed and 1.6X larger than in 2017,” he said.

Mr. Valencia added; “Total fiscal loss from illicit trade was estimated at USD458M 2020, a 29 per cent compounded growth rate since 2017. In practical terms, fiscal loss due to illicit alcohol doubled in 2020 versus 2017. This loss dwarfs actual collections from the formal sector.”

He urged the government to increase the competitiveness of formal players by eliminating digital tax stamps and enforcing the stamp on the illicit, increasing control in the distribution of ethanol, tracking sources and usage, set a minimum price floor for packager spirits to decrease consumption of illicit, increase penalties and punishment of illicit players and those retailing and put in place deliberate and sustained enforcement.

The Uganda Economic Forum is an annual convening organized by NBS television in partnership with Nile Breweries, Uganda Revenue Authority, Uganda Development Bank, Uganda Development Commission, and Ministry of finance among others.

The forum is aimed at bringing together key stakeholders from the Private Sector, Innovators, Government, Civil Society, Academia and the Media for a constructive exchange on the impact of Covid-19 and what lies ahead (opportunities and challenges) for Uganda’s economy in the 2022/2023 financial year.

The Minister of State for Trade Hon Harriet Ntabazi promised that the government of Uganda under the Ministry is working on creating a conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

Minister Ntabazi however, stressed the need for quality products and consistent supply by the manufacturers and traders as one way of increasing their competitiveness.

Gerald Namoma, a Senior Economist at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development raised a concern about the need to formulate policies that support investment.

“A lot of the policies that we put in place are not aimed at increasing taxes but addressing some of the challenges that manufacturers like Nile Breweries highlighted. Amidst several challenges, we are on course to improve our tax and revenue policies,” he said.

The forum provides a unique platform for the Private Sector and Government to theorize, dialogue and creates practical solutions to the growing relevance of Economic Revival and how it shapes Social, Economic-Political interactions to achieve economic growth.

The Uganda economic forum will run up to Friday 9th having started on Monday 5th September 2029.

During the first three days, the private sector stressed the need for government to create a conducive atmosphere for businesses to strive by easing assess to funding, reducing taxes and eliminating non-tariff barriers that hinder business growth.