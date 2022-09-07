The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has cautioned boda boda cyclists against engaging themselves in politicking throughout from election to election.

To say this, the Minister was officiating at the launch of the Boda Boda Association Office in Mukono district on Wednesday.

Hon. Babalanda told the boda boda riders in the district that they must know that there’s always time for elections and time for work.

“…. Therefore, this is the right time for us to invest in working to support our families and to give opportunity to our leaders to perform,” she emphasized.

Mrs. Babalanda also underscored the role of boda boda riders in promoting stability and transforming communities.

“You participate in fighting crime when you share with us key intelligence information.”

However, she noted that these days criminals have resorted to using boda-bodas to execute their deadly missions whereby in some cases, criminals have even recruited boda-bodas into their gangs.

“These terrible incidents have resulted in loss of innocent lives, shattering of families and long-term economic setbacks,”she said.

Nevertheless, Hon. Babalanda tipped boda boda stakeholders on what should be done in order to overcome the destructive missions by the bad elements in the industry.

“We need to register all the boda-boda operating in our areas so we get to know who is who among the boda-boda. This can easily be achieved through associations like this one that has clear headed leadership. We should also discourage boda-boda members from participating in unlawful activities engineered by the enemies of peace and stability.

“We also need to mobilize the boda-boda to participate in poverty alleviation initiatives of government such as PDM, the Cooperatives, Emyoga and even help them to apply for low-interest loans from the Uganda Development Bank,” she added.

On the other hand, Hon. Babalanda pledged to brief President Yoweri Museveni about the association and to see how he can support the boda-boda industry in Mukono, just like he has done with the other boda-boda associations in the country.

“I thank you for loving your country, for supporting the NRM government’s initiatives and for promoting unity and stability,” the Minister noted before contributing Shs5 million to the boda boda SACCO.

The Chairman of Boda Boda Mukono District, Mr. Steven Sekikubo thanked the the NRM government for always supporting their business by providing a conducive working environment.

Mr. Sekikubo also assured the Minister that his members in Mukono are ready to embrace the registration process and other guidelines meant to regulate the boda boda business throughout the country.

“Me and my team are working hand in hand with the district authorities to ensure that there’s sanity in our business,” Mr. Sekikubo told Hon. Babalanda.

The Mukono district LCV Chairperson, Rev. Peter Bakaluba Mukasa lauded boda boda cyclists in the district for being organised and business oriented.

“It’s high time Government invested more funds in the boda boda business. Support them financially, give them boda bodas on loans to improve their livelihoods,” Rev. Bakaluba said.

The launch was also attended by Hajji Twahil Ssebagala, the Mukono District NRM chairperson, Mukono Resident District Commissioner Fatuma Nabitaka Ndibasa, her deputy Henry Kitambula, Jinja South Division Resident City Commissioner Mike Ssegawa among other district leaders.