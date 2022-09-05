The Mbale business community on Monday embarked on a massive fundraising drive to raise Shillings 1 billion to support the victims of the recent floods, which claimed the lives of more than 20 people and displaced hundreds of others.

Martin Jiko from Punta Cana, one of the companies behind the fundraising campaign says that they intend to organise different activities such as football matches, and car washes and seek donations to support the flood victims. He says that their target is to raise at least Shillings 1 billion to support 1500 families.

James Tamulila, Stanbic Bank Mbale branch Manager, says that they have also supported the campaign with relief items worth Shillings 100million. He says that they are going to use LC I chairpersons to distribute the relief items.

Bruno Sajabi, the Director of Studies at Makerere University Business School Mbale branch has urged other business persons to embrace the drive to help restore the lives of the affected people. The floods occurred when major rivers in Mbale such as Namatala, Nabuyonga, and Manafwa burst their banks resulting from heavy rains.