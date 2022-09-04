President Yoweri Museveni has handed over cash contributions to 57 victims and casualties of the November 2021 bomb blasts in Kampala that killed five people including a policeman.

The money was handed over to the victims and the families of the deceased by the State House Comptroller Jane Barekye at a ceremony held at the police headquarters in Naguru on Sunday morning.

Present to witness the handover was the Director of Crime Intelligence Fred Ddamulira and the Commandant of Kampala Metropolitan Police Senior Commissioner of Police Steven Tanui.

In her message to the bomb victims, the State House Comptroller Jane Barekye said President Museveni condemns all forms of terrorism that have led to loss of lives of Ugandans and left many others incapacitated.

“I can see a number of you with missing limbs, others on crutches and some with visible bodily scars left on your bodies as a result of the bombs, we condemn all forms of terrorism attacks on Ugandans,” said the Comptroller.

“The President sends his deepest sympathies and condolences to all of you and asked me to bring a financial contribution to help rebuild your lives,” she further said.

The State House Comptroller advised them to invest this money into income generating projects in order to improve their household incomes.

She hailed the police leadership for organizing the ceremony and making it easy for her to reach the intended victims and beneficiaries.

The Director of Crime Intelligence in Uganda Police Fred Ddamulira who represented the IGP disclosed that the country experienced three bomb attacks last year in which a total of five people were killed.

He said the first bomb attack took place at Komamboga in which one person was killed, the other attack took place on a bus headed for Ishaka while two more suicide bomb attacks took place on 16th November 2021 near the Central Police Station in Kampala and the Parliamentary Avenue.

“These were all suicide attacks and the bombers died in the attacks, however, several suspects where arrested and several bombs also recovered,”Ddamulira revealed.

He hailed President Museveni for his continued guidance to the police force especially those countering crime in the country and appealed to Ugandans to always cooperate with the police in countering and fighting crime in the country.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Steven Tanui hailed President Museveni and the government for taking care of Ugandans saying the financial support that the President has

extended to the victims of the November 2021 bomb attacks in Kampala is a clear testimony of the care that President Museveni and government have for Ugandans.

“I want to thank our President and our government for remembering these people. The financial support you have extended to them is a clear testimony that government cares for her people,” Tanui stressed.

One of the beneficiaries, Fred Katongole, a Police driver who almost lost his limbs in the attack while on duty at Central Police Station and now uses crutches to move thanked President Museveni for

coming to their rescue saying the money they have received will be put to good use as advised by the State House Comptroller.

Those who died in the bomb attacks were Iraneza Josean whom was killed from Komamboga while Isma Basibe, Sande Christopher, George Katana and Banabus Binomugisha were killed near CPS Kampala. May their souls continue to rest in Eternal peace.