There is excitement in Kampala city as Victoria University gears up for its sixth graduation fest on Saturday. The graduation fest has attracted big name celebrities in Kampala city, and is the first mega event since the university got its charter, a big prize in the higher education sector.

The graduation festival has been organized at Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo, and has been billed as the mother of all graduations. It is going to be a day for wearing eye popping gowns.

The first ever graduation festival taking place on Saturday September 3rd, 2022 has been curated as a celebration of the big milestones in education for both students and the institution which received its university charter recently. Chairman of Ruparelia Group Dr Sudhir Ruparelia and son, Rajiv, have invested a lot of funds in ensuring Victoria University climbs on top of the academic and research giants of education in Africa.

Victoria University, under vice chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga has orchestrated a new dynamic in the education sector, attracting celebrities learners and henceforth popularised their university brand and courses. VU has become a destination for Uganda’s leading celebrities and on Saturday are set to showcase their academic and talent prowess. Among performances on menu are acts from Ykee Benda, King Saha, The Ben, Spice Diana, comedian Salvado among others.

The festival is also going to double as Victoria University’s sixth graduation ceremony. The festival is open to the public and tickets are available at Victoria University reception.

Ordinary tickets are going for as low as UGX 50,000 and UGX 150,000 for VIP while students are paying a tax of UGX 20,000.