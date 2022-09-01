The Kabale District Health officer, Dr Gilbert Arineitwe Mateeka, has decried limited knowledge and inaccurate information about HIV/AIDS, which he says has exacerbated stigma among people living with the virus.

Dr Mateeka revealed this while speaking at Heras Hotel, during a one-day dialogue organized by the USAID local partner Health Service-Kigezi activity. The dialogue was organized, to educate stakeholders about the program dubbed “the HIV Client Literacy Package”, which USAID local partner Health Service-Kigezi intends to roll out.

The program is aimed at improving awareness and utilization of HIV prevention and treatment packages to optimize Client self-care and sustain gains towards ending HIV-TB epidemic by 2030.

Dr Mateeka, observed that limited knowledge coupled with misinformation about HIV/AIDS has led to poor HIV care and prevention outcomes. He cited how most people have a tendency of tagging the virus with sexual immorality, which he said has hampered the fight against the scourge.

He also observed that there is need for standard, accurate and complete information on HIV/AIDS and TB, to always be cascaded out to the community and workplaces.

The secretary for production, Marketing, Ronald Bagamuhunda, who represented the Kabale District LC5 Chairperson, Nelson Nshangabasheija, commended the USAID local partner Health Service-Kigezi, saying that once “the HIV Client Literacy Package” is rolled out, it will make it easier for the public to access complete information on the prevention of HIV/Aids scourge.

He also called on all stakeholders to use their respective platforms to spread enough information about the fight against HIV virus.