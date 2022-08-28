The Deputy Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Rt.Hon. Namayanja Rose Nsereko has called upon Christians to love one another, as this is the only way they can live together in peace and harmony.

According to Namayanja, the government has been fighting for peace for many decades, and Christians should continue to do so by remaining tolerant of one another in their communities.

“It is our mandate as believers to love one another and also reach out to vulnerable people as prescribed in the Holy Bible,” Namayanja said.

Namayanja said this while presiding over the Seventh Day Adventists (SDA) Annual Camp Meeting, which took place at Light Secondary and Vocational School, Bulenga, on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The 2022 one-week camp meetings ran under the theme “I will Go in the Power of the Holy Spirit.”

The SDA Church globally organizes a camp meeting aimed at uniting the church and also strengthening people’s spiritual lives.

The NRM ideologue also challenged Christians to embrace government-sponsored programs that are aimed at fighting poverty among households.

“After spiritual replenishment, I urge you to strive for the improvement of your lives through undertaking programs like the Emyooga and Parish Development models, which have been considered as magic-bullet initiatives to fight poverty,” the deputy Secretary General told believers, adding that, “by embracing government advice, citizens will be able to attain socio-economic transformation.”

Namayanja challenged youth to always seek God’s intervention in whatever they do and to grow in faith and confidence as they face the world of hardships as they strive to secure a better future.

Namayanja, who first opened up the Bujuko sub-district camp meeting called upon parents to play their cardinal roles of mentoring and taking care of their children.

Several preachers led by Pastors, Hannington Ntuuro, John Kyeyune, and Pastor Jimmy Kaaya prayed for blessings and God’s protection.