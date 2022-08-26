The territorial police of Kabale have arrested four district local government officials, for allegedly misappropriating Parish Development Model (PDM) funds amounting to Shs 289 million.

They are Ntimba Edmond, the former Kabale Chief Administrative Officer,Mwebesa Beda the district production officer, Kakura Boaz, the district planner and Namara Christopher, the district community development Officer.

They were arrested on Friday, 26th August,2022 in the meeting that was convened at Resident District Commissioner-RDC’s boardroom by PDM Secretariat officials led byJovrine Kaliisa, the Deputy National coordinator.

It’s alleged that in the financial year 2021/2022, Kabale district local government received 563,561,450 Ugx for PDM activities and revolving funds worth approximately 289 million Ugx meant for parish SACCOs which was not put at proper use hence swindled by the district technical officials between the months of July 2021 and June 2022.

The arrested officials said most if the money was used on fuel and their allowances.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate , a general Enquiry file ( GEF) has been opened at Kabale CPS to investigate the allegations and the outcome will determine the way forward.

The case was registered at Kabale Police under file number GEF 19/2022.