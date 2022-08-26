The Director for Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament Chris Obore has castigated people who are celebrating the death of former security minister Gen. Elly Tumwine.

Appearing on NBS TV on Friday, Obore expressed dismay over the uncalled for reactions of some wicked people including politicians who jubilated upon learning that the former Army Commander had breathed his last.

He said the bush war general could have done mistakes like any other human being and it has always been an African culture to honour the dead, however, currently, it’s the opposite; people no longer show remorse.

“People are mocking the dead General for the work he was doing as a public servant. If there’s no graveyard in your family, you mock the dead,” Obore said.

“Gen. Tumwine was very frank and controversial and not scared to state his position. Going to the bush was the ultimate satisfaction for him. He was also very concerned about God.”

The senior army officer succumbed to lung cancer at Nairobi Hospital, Kenya, where he was admitted on August 11.

Gen Tumwine was born in Burunga Village in the present-day Kazo District in western Uganda on April 14, 1954.

He served as UPDF representative in Parliament from 1996 to 2021. He also served as a Minister for security from 2018 to 2021.

He will always be remembered for his strong statements against the opposition in November 2020, when he said police had the power to shoot and kill anyone violating the law while responding to questions from journalists about why security had killed over 50 people during simultaneous protests following the arrest of then-presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi who was campaigning in Luuka district.