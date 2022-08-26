By Nelly Otto

Presidential Advisor in charge of Poverty Alleviation in Busoga, Florence Mutyabule has stressed the need to empower the women in Busoga as one way of fighting poverty so rampant in the region.

Mutyabule who served for more than 20 years as head teacher of Buckley High School in Iganga before joining politics as Namutumba District Woman MP observes that women as mothers of the nation can do a lot once facilitated with capital.

“…she can complement the family income and replenish nutrition for her children once she has a stable source of revenue through income generating activities which translate into peace and stability…’ Mutyabule noted.

She was addressing exhibitors during a five day Greater Busoga Women Entrepreneurs Conference and Exhibition at PMM Girls in Jinja, organized by Busoga Business Community (BBC), a consortium of women-led enterprises.

The conference under the theme Revamping Busoga’s Economy, the Role of A Woman, is ending on Friday 26 August, 2022 when the Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja is expected to preside over the closing ceremony.

Mutyabule, who also served for many years as President Mothers Union under the mother Busoga Diocese says motherhood starts from conception, adding the need to prepare girls at a very early stage to become great mothers.

Borrowing from the current common slogan among Ugandans of ‘balancing the boat’, the teacher-turned politician also urges parents to train and prepare the boy child to become better fathers.

“…you can bring up your daughters very decently but they can end up in the homes of drunkards, womanizers and abusers who end up ruining the future of these good daughters…’, she warned.

She heaped praises on the First Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga who was the guest of honor in the function for always having the interests of Busoga at heart.

“…Mama (Kadaga) has always fought for and defended the region while lobbying the central government and development partners to support strategic initiatives aimed at fighting poverty…’she commended.

To justify her commendation, Mutyabule who is wife to the Speaker Busoga Lukiiko George William Wanume Mutyabule said it was the connection of Kadaga that made her get the juicy job of Presidential Advisor.

Mutyabule, a secondary trained teacher who crossed from Jinja SS to the Iganga based primary school, Buckley High School before the Ministry of Education policy shift challenged women to be exemplary to their children.

She said it would be very difficult for mothers to teach their daughters to be industrious and have good morals and decency when the same mothers spend time gossiping, wear tight miniskirts that expose their bodies and are drunkards.

Mutyabule reminded the women that having money should not mean misbehavior by undermining their husbands but should remain responsible and responsible to guide their families.