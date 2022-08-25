President Yoweri Museveni has confirmed that Gen. Elly Tumwine succumbed to lung cancer.

Announcing the death of the former security minister, President Museveni said Gen Tumwine passed on at 5:46am this morning (Thursday) in Nairobi, Kenya.

“He died from lung cancer,” the President said in a statement on Thursday, adding, “According to his widow, with whom I have just talked to on telephone, Gen. Tumwiine was now 68 years old. I had taught him at Burunga Primary School in 1967, after our A-levels, as a student teacher, before going to University, later that year.”

The President further noted that the late senior army officer joined FRONASA with 9000 others in 1979, went to Monduli Military School in Tanzania and was the one who fired the first shot on the 6th February, 1981, at Kabamba, at the beginning of the 1981-1986 war of Resistance.

“Since that time, Gen. Tumwiine has been part of the leadership of the NRA- UPDF as well as serving the government in various capacities. Those capacities included being Army- Commander, member of the High Command, Director-General Intelligence, Minister of Security, etc,”Museveni added.

“He has been a dedicated and hardworking cadre. More will be said about him later. Condolences to his family, to the NRA-UPDF- NRM fraternity and to all Ugandans.”

May his soul rest in eternal peace.