Former Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine is dead.

Gen Tumwine passed on today morning at Nairobi hospital in Kenya.

The General,68 was admitted to the medical facility two weeks ago while in critical condition.

Three weeks ago, he collapsed at a marriage ceremony before he was rushed to Kampala Hospital for urgent medical attention.

According to ChimpReports online news website, the late’s family says he succumbed to cancer of the lungs.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson Felix Kulayigye says the army is coming up with an official statement.

Different people has since eulogized the fallen senior army officer.

Agriculture Minister, Frank Tumwebaze said, “My sincere Condolences to the family of Hon @GenTumwine , to the @updf_ & to @Parliament_Ug where he served for quite a long time. I pray that the almighty God gives his wife & children comfort in this most trying time of grief.May u rest well great Patriot!”

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among said,” It is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing on of our elder , liberation Hero, Long-serving Legislator, and Former Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine! My sympathies go to H.E @KagutaMuseveni , his family , the UPDF family and fellow Citizens.May his soul RIP!”

Uganda Medical Stores Spokesperson, Sheilla Nduhukire tweeted,” May the Lord receive you, Gen Elly Tumwine.May your soul RIP, Sir. 🙏”

May Gen Tumwine’s Soul Rest In Peace.