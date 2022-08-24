The Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS) of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda has urged all the newly appointed Defence Advisors (DAs) to maintain discipline and hard work at their respective Areas of Responsibility (AOR) for the continuation of peace and stability.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Wilson Mbadi during the hand/ take over ceremony of Advisors to Burundi, Kenya, Saudi-Arabia and the United States of America, on Monday, Maj Gen Kyanda urged them to raise Uganda’s flag higher in their respective countries of deployment.

“We wish you the best of luck during your new mission and keep raising the name of UPDF and Uganda. I also urge you to continuously establish a good relationship with the host countries and avoid engaging in areas that call for confrontation. Utilize the available resources sparingly and in a timely manner,” he said.

The UPDF Human Resource Commissioner, Cox Alfred Anguzu also urged the advisors to keep the good image of UPDF because they are the right appointed people to the new positions.

“Indeed, we have zeroed on the right people. In the bible, many are called but few are chosen, so the chosen few deliver to the best of their ability, you’re the image of this UPDF leadership and Country. Use diplomatic means in settling any discrepancy,” said Mr Anguzu during the function at UPDF headquarters in Mbuya – Kampala.

He added; “A diplomatic service is like wedding a shark in feasted water. There are a lot of challenges and people trying to bring you down. Always use diplomatic skills and see how to manoeuvre through.”

Meanwhile, Brig Gen Steve Kashure handed to Col Peter Buyungo (USA), Brig Gen Mike Kisame handed over to Maj Gen Samuel Kawagga (Kenya), Maj Gen Micheal Ondoga handed over to Col Chris Ddamulira (Saudi Arabia). Brig Gen Grace Agaba handed over to Brig Gen Simon Ochan (Burundi), among others.