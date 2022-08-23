President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Tuesday at State House, Entebbe received credentials from six envoys recently posted to Uganda.

The President received credentials from Ambassadors Muhammad Hassan Wazir (Pakistan), Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed Awadelseed (Sudan), Maj. Gen.(Rtd) George Aggrey Awinow (Kenya), Ismail Ayobami Alatise (Nigeria), Nguyen Nam Tien(Vietnam) and the new High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to Uganda H.E Damptey Bediako Asare.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Museveni welcomed the new envoys & reiterated Uganda’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the new envoys respective countries.

“We look forward to strengthen bilateral relations between our two nations,” President Museveni told the new Pakistan envoy. On his part, H.E Muhammad Hassan Wazir hailed the great relationship between Pakistan and Uganda. He described President Museveni as the father of the nation and Africa at large.

President Museveni also welcomed the new Sudan Ambassador to Uganda H.E Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed Awadelseed with whom they discussed various issues including the economy, Trade and Investment between the two countries. President Museveni noted that Sudan is the second after Italy in buying Ugandan unprocessed coffee calling on Sudan companies to partner with Uganda in investing in value addition to Ugandan coffee for the development of the two friendly countries.

Ambassador Ahmed Ibrahim commended the President for his support and guidance to the President and government of Sudan. He asked for President Museveni’s guidance during his tenure as he tackles Trade, economy and investment as his key priority areas.

While presenting his credentials, H.E Maj. Gen. (Rtd) George Aggrey Awinow of the Republic of Kenya discussed the recent developments in Kenya including the recently concluded Presidential elections.

In the meeting with the new Nigerian High Commissioner to Uganda H.E, Ismail Ayobami Alatise, President Museveni called for involvement of the wanainch in solving the boko haram crisis and other extremists’ groups. “Since the group targets innocent civilians, use the people to fight insecurity since they are targets, “he advised.

Ambassador Ayobami appreciated Uganda noting that his staying here as the new high commissioner will give him a chance to get to know more about Uganda and further strengthen the ties that already exist between the two countries.

President Museveni later met the new High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to Uganda H.E Damptey Bediako Asare with whom they discussed the rich cultural diversity and historical ties between the two countries.

In a meeting with the new Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Uganda H.E , Nguyen Nam Tien ,President Museveni welcomed him to Uganda noting that Uganda and Vietnam enjoy long term relations citing Uganda-Vietnam Solidarity committee of the 1960s where he was a member.

Ambassador Nguyen assured the President his country’s commitment to further strengthening the long standing relationship between the two countries. He appreciated president Museveni’s leadership that has seen Uganda transformed economically.

Present during the ceremony was the Minister of Foreign affairs, General Haji Abubaker Jeje Odongo and other senior government officials.