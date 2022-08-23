The LC V Chairpersons of Amuria and Kapelebyong districts are blaming the Monday morning accident that claimed the lives of 13 lives of traders on the poor state of roads.

The accident involving a Fuso motor vehicle registration number UBA 670V occurred at Alomain swamp in Alakaituk killing 12 traders on the spot. Another trader died at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital where she had been rushed for treatment.

The 13 traders were part of 58 people traveling to Adipala and Orwamuge weekly markets in Kapelebyong and Abim districts respectively, according to an alert from the Uganda Red Cross. Speaking to Journalists at the scene in Asamuk Sub County, the Amuria District Chairperson, Moses Emabu said that the accident occurred on a feeder road meant for small vehicles.

He notes that the road was recently opened by the Minister of State for Works, Musa Ecweru to enable motorists to connect easily to Amuria district headquarters through Wera sub-county.

The main route to Amuria and Kapelebyong districts from Soroti is currently filled with huge potholes, forcing most drivers to use the Soroti- Katakwi- Moroto highway, which is tarmacked. The road branches off from Wera Town to connect to Amuria district.

Francis Akorikin, the Kapelebyong District LC V Chairperson has urged the Ministry of Works to prioritize works on the Soroti- Amuria- Abim- Kotido highway to save the situation. Akorikin says that business in Amuria and Kapelebyong districts is at stake as motor accidents continue to claim the lives of traders.

Akiorikin said that another accident claimed the lives of traders in Oimai- Abarilela Sub County in Amuria district in June, a situation he notes might scare away traders. Amuria and Kapelebyong, like other districts in Karamoja rely on fresh foods from Bugisu sub-region.

Miriam Naluboka, a resident of Bududa and one of the survivors of the accident, says that the driver lost control of the truck because of the Gateway Bus that had parked along the road. The Gateway Bus, Reg. UAQ 462Z was parked at the scene by the time of filing the story.

The East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, Oscar Gregg Ageca says they will avail details to the cause of the accident after finalizing their investigations.