President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday met and held a discussion with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for the Great Lakes Region Mr. Huang Xia and his delegation at State House Entebbe.

The President and his guest discussed a number of issues concerning the recent developments in the region.

President Museveni told the visiting envoy on the need for the East African community to Unite so solve problems facing member States especially insecurity.

While giving the historical background of insecurity in the region, President Museveni noted that East Africa and Africa in general has the capacity to deal with any challenge once united.

“United Nations should support East Africa community because we have the capacity to deal with these challenges” he noted.

He therefore called for a combined effort towards fostering peace and security in the region.

Mr. Huang Xia thanked the President for the warm welcome and his efforts towards peace and security in the region. He said he is committed to support East Africa community efforts towards realization of peace and security.