By Kinyera Anthony Lakomekec

Over 50 Patients including pregnant mothers were on Friday 19th August 2022 left stranded at Omel Health Centre III in Omel Sub County, Gulu district after finding the facility closed.

Many expectant mothers who traveled distances from other districts including Pader and Omoro in search of medical attention had to move back without being attended to, as all staff were absent from duty.

Cosmas James Okidi, the Gulu deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC), and the Omel sub-county Chairperson LCIII confirmed the facility’s closure.

According to Mr. Okidi, the in charge of Omel health center III, Ms. Dorothy Anyango Mercy said she was admitted to Gulu regional referral hospital together with her husband, and the nursing officer is the one taking care of her.

He added that the nursing assistant went for a burial, whereas the other two support staff are on leave and the health assistant is on and off duty.

However, Mr. Okidi said that all these statements required severe action. For that matter, he directed the Omel LCIII chairperson to organize a meeting to restore sanity at the facility.

He added that all the Omel health center III staff, Health unit management committee, Sub County executive committee, and others should attend in person.