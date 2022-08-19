The judiciary on Wednesday unveiled a one billion Shillings newly constructed court in Mayuge district.

The premises comprise a grade one magistrates court, the chief magistrate’s court magistrates’ chambers and the area’s first ever court childcare center.

The new development is aimed at ensuring quick justice for both the offenders and complainants within Mayuge district.

Miriam Namukose, a resident of Mayuge town council stresses that her land was maliciously grabbed and a civil suit was filed at the Iganga chief magistrates court, however, due to the long distance, she lost track of the case.

“I need 15,000 Shillings in transport costs to follow up on the civil suit, which is being handled in Iganga, however, with a chief magistrates court being established here, I am hopeful of pursuing justice afresh,” she says.

The Mayuge L.C.V chairperson, Frank Tibagendeka says that over the years, some complainants had resigned to abandoning court processes due to long distances, which was in turn frustrating the efforts of easy access to justice in the area.

Tibagendeka notes that the inability of the masses to easily seek justice through the court systems was breeding the vice of vengeance, as some community members were opting for mob justice as a measure of ending vices in their communities. However, with the establishment of a daily operational court, he is hopeful that people will embrace civil means of seeking justice.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary’s chief registrar, Sarah Langa implored chief magistrates to effectively execute their duties, in a manner which will quicken the delivery of justice in the Mayuge community.

Langa further stresses that the childcare center is aimed at promoting the sanity of both breast feeding mothers and children during the execution of their matters at court.