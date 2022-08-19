Busoga Kingdom has reawakened demands for return of her properties that are being used by the government and those that have been sold illegally to some members of the public across Busoga sub region.

On his 7th coronation anniversary in 2021,Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula IV, constituted a committee that included some legislators in Busoga sub region to devise means to recover some of the Kingdom properties from the central government.

These properties ownership shifted to the central government after abolition of cultural institutions in 1966. However, since restoration of cultural institutions, the ruling government has never returned the properties.

Prof Mohamed Lubega Kisambira,the Chairperson of Busoga Ebyaiffe Committee while addressing journalists at the Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, said Kyabazinga has given August 17th and 20th 2022 for those in possession of kingdom property illegally to meet them for a friendly negotiation.

Prof Lubega who is also the First Deputy Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom said the kingdom is not in any fight with anybody.

He said that Kyabazinga would like to find out,enlist,bargain ,discuss ,reconcile and find advice on value for money for the properties that belong to Busoga Kingdom.

Prof Lubega said the committee has identified some specific properties that are being used by the central government among other individuals who have been issued letters to come to the kingdom offices to establish how they acquired the properties.

The said properties include all structures in Busoga sub region ranging from parish land,sub counties, district headquarters, the prisons,county headquarters,landing sites,forest lands, institutions(primary,secondary and tertiary) Busoga square and some commercial buildings especially in Jinja City.

“It is our appeal that whoever was requested to come to the kingdom should respond,act in a fair manner,transparent and in an accountable way.We are here for negotiations to get solutions by reconciliation and not by fighting or prosecuting anybody, ”said Prof Lubega.

Prof Lubega added that the Kingdom is not to push away anybody in possession of a property but their aim is to make such properties to get value of money for economic transformation in the development of Busoga.

Other members instituted to recover Busoga Kingdom property include, Mr. John Teira Bugabula North constituency Mr Aloysious Gonza surveyor,Ms Olive Lumonya, Ms Sarah Kulata Basangwa Vice chairperson, ,Mr Alex Luganda as legal advisor among others.