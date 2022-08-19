The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Nadiope Gabula IV is to commission the newly constructed staircases at Kagulu Hill that measure 3,600 ft above sea-level. The Shs450 million project was funded by the government of Uganda.

The Shs450 million is part of President Yoweri Museveni’s Shs2 billion pledge to develop Kagulu Hill and other tourism sites in Busoga.

This hill is a tourism sites with cultural heritage values. Its located in Bugabula-Sub County in Buyende District ,40Km off drive from Kamuli District.

Other tourism sites in Busoga to be developed are Bishop James Hannington Memorial Shrine in Mayuge and Matia Mulumba.

The Busoga Kingdom Tourism Minister, Ms Hellen Namutamba said this Saturday(20th/08/2022), the Kyabazinga will be the chief climber,in company of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Ms Rebecca Kadaga and his subjects.

Other guests include Ministry of Tourism officials, Uganda Tourism Board,Uganda Wildlife Authorities,Members of Parliament among other dignitaries.

On the same day there will be the crowning of the new Miss Tourism Busoga and beauty queens from the 11 chiefdoms.