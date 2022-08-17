The Kagadi Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr. Benjamin Tumusiime has tasked local leaders to add their weight in government efforts to protect the wetlands.

The commissioner made the plea a few days ago while appearing on Paradigm Radio Station,in line with information issued on February 6th, 2022 by President Yoweri Museveni directing local leaders to ensure effective conservation of the environment.

“I call upon all Town clerks, GISOs, Mayors, LC3 Chairpersons, Sub-county chiefs, Parish chiefs, and other local leaders to hold community sensitization meetings informing them about the value of wetlands most especially encroachers to voluntarily vacate,” Tumusiime said.

He added that no more approval of plans by leaders to construct in wetlands admitting that anybody behind such will have to face serious repercussions.

He further cautioned leaders against awarding tenders of wetlands which he explained as poor leadership that supports destruction of the environment.

“I urge all leaders to ensure that all activities ranging from cultivation and farming in wetlands stop from now onwards, which is possible through regular supervision and community sensitization,” he added.

Wetland encroachment has been pronounced as the main cause of adverse climate changes that have recently led to shortage of agricultural produce hence increasing number of families suffering from hunger and poverty in the region.

“Wetlands help to modify climate through rainfall formation. We therefore need to preserve and avoid consequences such as prolonged dry seasons,” the deputy RDC noted.

The president’s representative also asked residents of Kagadi to co-operate with the National Environmental Management Authority guidelines for the good of their environment.

The office is promising to continue with operations within Kagadi District to enforce conservation of the endangered wetlands following Government strategies.