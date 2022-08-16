President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated William Samoei Ruto upon his successful election as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

In a letter dated 16th August, 2022, President Museveni reassured Mr Ruto of Uganda’s commitment to continue partnering with Kenya in advancing regional and continental agenda through the East African Community.

“On behalf of all Ugandans, I congratulate Your Excellency William Samoei Ruto upon your election as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.Further to my telephone call last night upon your victory, I wish to reassure you of Uganda’s commitment to continue partnering with Kenya in advancing regional and continental agenda through the East African Community, African Union and other multilateral platforms,”Gen. Museveni stated.

“Our bilateral cooperation will score tremendous achievements and I look forward to working more closely with you.God bless Kenya. God bless East Africa,” he added.

On Monday 15th August, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared UDA flag-bearer, Ruto as the 5th President of Kenya after a tight presidential race with Raila Odinga.

Ruto garnered a total of 7,176,141 votes that represents 50.49 percent whereas Odinga got 6,942,930 votes, representing 48.5%

Last Tuesday, Kenya held its seventh general election since the introduction of multiparty politics in 1991 where voters lined to elect the country’s fifth president, members of the National Assembly, senators, and county governors. Kenyans voted for 16,105 candidates vying for a total of 1,879 elective positions.