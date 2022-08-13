The NRM Deputy National Treasurer Hon Jacqueline Kyatuheire has urged Kisoro leaders to focus on uniting the people now that elections are done.

“Now that elections are done, let’s try to put differences aside and unite to serve our people.

“Reconciliation of the party supporters and leaders will be key in strengthening the party structures and lay foundation for effective service delivery,” Hon Kyotuheire said.

She made the call while addressing a meeting of NRM leaders and district leaders who had converged at Rushaga Hotel, Bukimbiri County in Kisoro District.

According to Kyatuheire, the electoral process is done and the party leaders need to immediately turn their focus on reconciling different factions and rival camps to ensure the strengthening the party amongst the population but also lay a strong foundation for the leaders to serve them well.

She further emphasised that unity will be the key for effective service delivery, emphasising that when leaders work together services easily flow to the last person.

Hon Kyatuheire promised that the NRM Secretariat will work closely to with the leaders to ensure that people get involved in all government projects.

She also thanked Kisoro district for heeding the call of President Yoweri Museveni who is also the party national chairperson by voting Eddie Kwizera in the just concluded Bukimbiri by-election and for always supporting NRM .

Hon Emmanuel Lumala Dombo the party’s director for communication called upon the elected Member of Parliament, Eddie Kwizera to pay back the debt of the people that voted him by serving them well irrespective of their political affiliations.

Hon Dombo was quick to praise veteran politician and former minister Mzee Mateke Philemon for the wise counsel, guidance and leadership he offered during the Bukimbiri by-election. He also thanked security forces for ensuring that the electoral process was peaceful.

Kisoro NRM District NRM Chairperson Hon Philemon Mateke slammed leaders who had made it a habit to divide people basing on religious lines.

He warned that such acts can’t be tolerated in NRM because the party welcomes every Ugandan and but instead urged the leaders to focus on preaching the gospel of NRM of unity and social economic transformation.

On his part, the newly elected MP for Bukimbiri County Hon Eddie Kwizera thanked the party for entrusting him to fly its flag and assured the people that he will be the face of development in the area.

“Like I have been doing, I promise to be the face of the NRM development agenda in Bukimbiri county. I thank the party for entrusting me to carry its flag in this election and I call upon all leaders to join me in serving our people,” Hon Kwizera said.

The meeting was attended by the district NRM leaders that include District Executive Committee members (DEC), Sub County Chairpersons, Town council mayors and mobilisers among other groups.