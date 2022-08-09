The territorial police of Rubanda registered a case of suicide by hanging of a 30 year old man.

The deceased has been identified as Nsanzimana Baring, a Congolese refugee, resident of Kanyabukungu village Gisorora parish, Nyakabande sub county in Kisoro district.

It’s alleged that on Tuesday morning at Muzirante village Kyabeya parish Hamurwa sub county Rubanda district, two children only identified as Eliza, aged eight and Alfred, aged 10 went to the eucalyptus forest to collect firewood.That’s when then came across a decomposing body of a male adult hanging from a tree stamp.

“They then ran away and met the area chairperson Bwarare Nalis whom they told what they had seen. Then the chairperson went directly to Hamurwa police station and made a report,” said Elly Maate, the regional police spokesperson.

According to Maate,the deceased was found in possession of refugee documents bearing his particulars.

This case has been registered at Rubanda police under file number CRB 277/2022.