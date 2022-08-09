As polling day of the Bukimbiri county by-election approaches, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) camp has been reinforced with the arrival of some of their big guns joining the hotly contested exercise in a bid to pull victory for their candidate, Mr. Eddie Kwizera Wa-gahungu.

The party’s vice Chairman in charge of Western region who is also Minister for Information Technology and National Guidance, Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi and NRM Secretary General, Rt.Hon. Richard Todwong joined Prime Minister, Rt. Hon.Robinah Nabbanja who pitched camp in the area on Sunday.

The trio in company of Deputy National Treasurer, Hon. Jacqueline Kyatuheire traversed Rushaga Sub County and Rubuguri town council as they drummed up support for their flag bearer ahead of this week’s polling day Thursday 11th.

Dr.Baryomunsi reminded residents that their interests and desires can only be realized by turning up in big numbers to vote for a candidate (Kwizera) who will work with government to ensure better service delivery.

“I encourage you to choose a leader who is part of the NRM family. His voice during resource allocation in parliament will easily be heard and considered as compared to requests from a member of the opposition or independent,” Hon. Baryomunsi said.

Baryomunsi praised Kwizera for having utilized his little time while in the August house, noting that he made remarkable contributions as far as representing and lobbying for services like road equipment to rehabilitate roads in bad conditions and following up on pending tea payments, among other projects.

Rt. Hon.Richard Todwong said he was excited to join the NRM foot soldiers who committed their time and resources to ensure the party claims victory.

“I commend you for supporting the mass party and its National Chairman, Yoweri Museveni for many decades now. I assure you that by closure of vote casting and counting, our flag bearer Mr. Kwizera will emerge victorious,” Todwong said as he addressed excited electorates.

SG also stressed that NRM has only one candidate in the race who is none other than Mr. Eddie Kwizera as he assured supporters that the party is headed for a big win just like in recent concluded repeat polls in Kayunga, Omoro and Soroti city East.

Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Nabbanja called for massive turn-up of all NRM supporters on voting day to cast their ballot and as well show solidarity of Mr.Kwizera until results are declared.

Hon. Kwizera promised to work hard and deliver if elected back to ensure his people benefit from all government projects like the parish development model, Emyooga among others.

Public campaigns shall officially close today Tuesday 09th after 6 days of vigorous vote hunt.