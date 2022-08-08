While majority of the people in Kagadi District are still struggling for survival in the current economy, The area Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr. Benjamin Tumusiime has tipped families on how they can alleviate their households from poverty.

While addressing residents of Buhumuliro Sub-county at the sub-county headquarters in a poverty eradication sensitization engagement, the youthful deputy commissioner urged people to embark on commercial agriculture as opposed to work for the stomach only ‘kukorera ekida kyonka.’

“The government’s priority now is to end household poverty through commercial agriculture. We have now embarked on facilitating families through Parish Development Model to include them in the money economy,” Tumusiime said.

He advised families with small pieces of land to follow president Museveni’s advice of two and four acre model to produce surplus instead to fragmenting the small family land available.

“Use small pieces of land to get high yields. You can rear animals and poultry from a small area as president Museveni advises,” the deputy RDC guided.

Tumusiime encouraged the locals to embrace government programs including Parish Development Model that is aimed at helping 39% of families from poverty. He said that this will give them a chance to acquire capital to start developmental projects.

He further condemned the increased land segmentation which led people to sell their small pieces of land that could be used for better productive economic activities.

Tumusiime however emphasized to the residents to develop a saving culture and reduce un necessary expenditure through the use of substitutes for expensive commodities.