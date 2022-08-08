President Yoweri Museveni and his Somalia counterpart are set to meet the Somali business community at Speke Resort Munyonyo, on the shores of Lake Victoria where a two-day (August-9-10) joint investment and business summit has been organised.

The business summit is aimed at cementing Kampala-Mogadishu ties through investment, trade and tourism.

The summit was organised in between the state visit for the newly elected President of the Federal Republic of Somalia H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Mr Mohamud arrived in Uganda on Monday August 8, 2022 for a three-day state visit at the invitation of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is the newly elected president of Somalia since May 2022 and the founder and current chairman of the Union for Peace and Development Party.

Previously he served as Somalia’s eighth President from 2012 to 2017 before losing the election in 2017 to the outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

During his visit, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will visit the Kapeeka Industrial Park and NEC Industries in Nakasongola.

President Mohamud will later open the newly renovated Somalia Embassy in Kampala before addressing Somalia Business leaders at the Investment and Business Summit at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

An existing Framework Agreement signed between Uganda and Somalia in 2016 highlights areas of cooperation between different sectors and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the two countries; ranging from Political Consultations (Foreign Affairs), Defence and Security, Police, Air Transport, Trade and Investment, Health, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Refugees, Financial Services, Tourism and Culture, and many others.