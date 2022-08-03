The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has fronted a 19 year old candidate for the Bukimbiri County By-election.

Joshua Mutabazi was nominated by the Electoral commission officially on the last day ( Tuesday) of nomination, making a total of five candidates, for a by-election slated for 11th August, 2022.

The candidates include Asgario Turyagenda (Independent), James Owebeyi (FDC), Eddie Kwizera Wa Gahungu (NRM), Joshua Mutabazi (NUP) and Edward Mutabazi (Independent).

An anxious Mutabazi almost didn’t make it after the Kisoro district returning officer Daniel Nayebare turned him away after failing to present his senior six documents.

Flanked by NUP coordinator for Western region Jolly Mugisha, the two dashed to St. Paul’s Mutolere Senior Secondary School where Mutabazi managed to redeem the situation by getting the documents he needed to present.

While addressing the media, Joshua Mutabazi, assured his voters that he was merely not a blip on the radar but a man who understands how to get things done.

He spoke passionately about addressing the girl child issues in Bukimbiri, something that has been ignored by all the other candidates.

Another candidate who managed to ‘steal the show’ even without trying is seasoned Politician and NRM flag bearer Eddie Kwizera Wa Gahungu.

Mr. Wa Gahungu says, the only reason he is out of Parliament is because of an anomaly caused by the Electoral Commission while executing its duties.

He emphasized how his presence and influence has already created positive visibility for Bukimbiri County.

Mr. Edward Mutabazi (independent) called on voters to choose him because he is capable of solving several issues in Bukimbiri as a man who resides among the people and understands their needs.