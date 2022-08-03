Police in Masindi are hunting for a man only identified as Tugume for allegedly biting his colleague’s ear over a debt of shillings 200.

It is alleged that Tugume, who is a money collector at a video hall in Kibaale village, Miirya sub-county in Masindi on Sunday allowed David Muhumuza 17, to watch a movie at 200 shillings after he promised to pay him the money the next day.

However, after pleading with Muhumuza to pay the money on Monday evening in vain, Tugume confronted him by biting his ear. He later took off to an unknown destination after committing the crime.

Muhumuza was later rushed to Kabalega medical center in Masindi town for medication following the injuries inflicted on his ear.

Speaking to Journalists, Muhumuza says he pleaded with Tugume to forgive him in vain.

Imelda Kateba, Muhumuza’s grandmother wondered why Tugume acted in such a crude manner saying if Muhumuza had refused to pay the money, he would have reported him to the police for action to be taken against him. She fears that her grandson could become deaf following the injuries inflicted on his ear.

Vigro Musinguzi, the area defense secretary says the suspect immediately vanished from the village after committing the crime adding that they have teamed up with the police to hunt for him.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the incident adding that the hunt for the suspect has commenced.