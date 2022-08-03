Police in Rukiga district is investigating circumstances under which a 27 year old man was allegedly murdered.

The deceased has been identified as Anthony Niwasasira of Nyakabungo cell Nyakasiru parish Bukinda subcounty Rukiga District.

It’s alleged that the deceased was lastly seen drinking from a certain bar on Sunday around mid-day in Nyakasiru trading centre.

During their drinking time, he picked a quarrel with a one Boaz who was also drinking from the same bar over a woman.

Later the two were cooled down and they went on with drinking after some time both left the bar and took different directions.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, Niwasasira now the deceased, was discovered lying in a trench (water tunnel ) by one Pamela who called the LC1chairperson of the area, Gadi Byaruhanga.

“The chairman rushed to the scene and confirmed the incident, he then informed the area police which notified Rukiga CPS and the homecide team responded, ” Maate said.

This case has been registered at Rukiga police under file number CRB 344/2022