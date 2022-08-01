By Banabasi kamusime

Bukimbiri county by-election candidate on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket, Owebeyi James has challenged the Electoral Commission to conduct a free and fair election in order to avoid another court suit.

Owebeyi made the remarks after his nomination today at Kisoro district headquarters.

According to Owebeyi, voters are being threatened by security and prominent politicians so that they cast their votes in favour of a particular party which is unlawful. He noted that voters need to make a choice depending on candidates’ manifestos and capabilities.

He also expressed dissatisfactions over allegations that the tally centre will be in Kirundo saying that it could be one way the Electoral Commission wants to cheat the election because the particular area has limited electricity supply and poor road accessibility.

Last Saturday , the Kisoro district NRM Chairman, Dr. Philemon Mateeke advised other candidates to withdraw from the by election saying that the NRM Candidate, Eddie Kwizera Wagahungu has an assured win come 11th August.

However, Owebeyi says that such a statement is baseless and were made out of ignorance because the NRM Party has lost popularity in Bukimbiri County. He advised him to retire from politics so that he becomes a role model to young politicians.

The Kisoro district retuning officer, Nayebare Daniel comforted all candidates that there is no room for more mistakes in the coming bye election. He advised willing candidates to go and witness the printing of ballot papers because it will be done in Uganda as opposed to the 2021 ballot paper.

He added that the electoral commission is partnering with police to ensure maximum security of votes, voters and candidates.

Meanwhile, Independent Candidate Asgariyo Turyagyenda was also dully nominated after fulfilling all the requirements.

Three candidates including Eddie Kwizera for NRM, Mutabazi Joshua for NUP and Mutabazi Edward are expected to be nominated tomorrow according to Nayebare Daniel.