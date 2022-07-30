Lt. Col. Ambako Kibrai, the Senior Presidential Advisor, Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Secretariat has cautioned the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and their Deputies against abuse of office and being ideologically bankrupt.

Addressing the Commissioners during their ongoing orientation retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, today, Lt. Col. Kibrai said if one is sectarian or tribalist, it is a sign that they are ideologically bankrupt.

“You have come here to interact,to learn from one another but you are going back without doing it because you don’t want to identify yourself with a certain group of people. The least achievement you should get here is interaction. Sectarianism and tribalism at your level as RDC?” wondered Lt. Col Kibrai.

“Many of you have hanging ideological beliefs. You are ideologically divided whereby one leg is in NRM whereas another is in the opposition.”

He also tasked the Commissioners to desist from abuse of office because it undermines the image of the Office of the President.

“Some of you bend the law because you want allowances. You sneak out to commission irregular projects,” Kibrai said.

“Some RDCs leave offices in debts and their successors refuse to take responsibility. Ignoring a debt left by a colleague is an abuse of office. When you market your integrity to the Chief Administrative Officer(CAO), what authority do you have to ask for releases; a cheap person like you who sold his integrity for Shs100,000?”

Lt. Col Kibrai further called for good working relationship between RDCs, RCCs and their Deputies. He said this will help them to effectively execute their roles in a coordinated manner.

“Your relationship with your Deputies is very sour. Senior RDC, RCC, you have no powers to chase your Deputy from a DSC meeting. There have been a lot of fights between you and your Deputy over work. The reason why you quarrel is because you don’t have a clear line of tasking.You should build meaningful relationships with colleagues. A relationship is very important tool in enhancing your working skills,”he explained.

“I’m soon becoming the overall incharge of RDCs. I don’t want RDCs mistreating soldiers. If I see you mistreating them, I withdraw them and you will never get another escort.”

He also revealed why in most cases RDCs and RCCs are always accused of being under performers by top authorities and the general public.

“It was found out that you’re struggling to do a lot of work in the field to fulfill your mandate but the outcome is not reported, captured or recorded anywhere. The assumption of the consumer is that you are not there.”

He expounded that sometimes the guidelines and directives to Commissioners are overtaken by the dynamics of where they operate and by the end of the day, they forget what they are supposed to do.

“Because you are now overwhelmed, the directives cannot be executed. But who knows that you are overwhelmed? No one knows unless when you quarrel that’s when it’s reported that you’re quarrelsome. On the other hand, you lack commitment and you have inadequate interpersonal relationship with the district structures,” the jolly yet stern officer noted.

“You don’t understand how to effectively relate with the arm of security in the district. You call for a District Security Committee meeting and you don’t how to address it. You call for a meeting and you talk alone.”

He, however, disclosed that in order to overcome such challenges, the Secretariat and other top stakeholders are going to develop an inclusive and strategic operations plan that will guide Commissioners on what to do to effectively execute their duties.

The retreat which started on Monday is slated to end tomorrow.