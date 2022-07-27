The Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj.Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi on Tuesday visited the Directorate of ICT, Research and innovation center kikandwa in Wakiso. The DIGP was received by the Ag Director – ICT CP Ssewanyana Yusuf.

During his visit, the DIGP toured the facility where the officers demonstrated and showcased their ICT capabilities and maintenance that include; CCTV production and analysis, Intelligent traffic management system, Human resource system and also toured the ICT cameras to check their readiness in curbing crimes and electronic crime tracking information system.

Gen Tumusiime was pleased with the demonstrations and further thanked the police officers for the job well done. He urged the officers to mobilize, sensitize the public and make them know about the police softwares and other police information systems.