The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has tasked the recently appointed and reappointed Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), City Resident Commissioners (RCCs) and their Deputies to serve Ugandans diligently since they represent the image of the President in their respective districts and cities.

The Minister made the call as she officially opened the RDCs/RCCs orientation retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, today, Tuesday, July, 26, 2022.

“The RDC’s office is an important office because you perform the roles of H.E. the President in the district. Every one of your actions is critically considered as the action of the President. You are, therefore, urged to strictly follow his statements word for word and be guided by them in your actions,” she asserted.

“Your offices are very sensitive, you being the representatives of Government. Everyone and every agency’s eyes are on you to see how you manage issues and make critical decisions. You are, therefore, challenged to know this and to keep yourself insulated from any malicious targeting,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Babalanda also disclosed that the RDCs/RCCs and Deputies are tasked to focus on ten areas of critical interest to Government which include among others; representing the President and promoting his interests in their respective areas, representing and protecting Government interests and policies in their respective areas, mobilising for total community security as well as deeply mobilising and sensitising the population for enhanced household incomes.

“Be champions promoting patriotism and mindset change, enhance improved service delivery in all areas of Government service delivery and champion the fight against corruption at all fronts and immediately take actions as would be required.

Resist all forms of illegal land evictions!” the Minister added.

She further told the Commissioners that the President is concerned that they do not effectively perform their function and rather, they forward their responsibilities to the Center instead of handling them at their level.

“This is despite having full mandate to address them. Accordingly, we are embarking on a nationwide exercise to develop your capacity and to support you with mentorship. This will involve development of work-relevant manuals and guides, among others. The Senior Presidential Advisor, Research, working jointly with the Head, RDC Secretariat, will come up with a paper on this matter to be implemented within the framework of the Regional Workshops,” she promised.

She noted that overall, the RDCs/RCCs and their Deputies are the five sensory organs of the presidency, namely; seeing, hearing, perceiving, smelling and tasting.

“In order to effectively perform in the above roles, you should elect a Dean who will carry your voices in decision-making at the Center. This will assist to bridge the gap between the Center and the RDC’s Office. You should also have Regional Whips to assist the Dean and to be responsible for chairing Regional Caucuses. The Whips will also remind their colleagues in their respective caucuses about their roles and the guidelines in execution of their duties. This means that you have mandate to elect these representatives and to agree on their term of office.”

On the other hand, the Minister ordered the RDCs/RCCs and Deputies to work with the NRM Chairpersons in the districts by involving them in monitoring and supervising of Government programs.

“We plan to have annual awards of best performing RDCs/RCCs and Deputies in ten critical areas of performance. Please, be informed and work towards excellence on a daily basis,” Hon. Babalanda said.

The orientation retreat kicked off yesterday, July 25, 2022, and will run up to July 31, 2022. Several facilitators are expected to guide and lecture the RDCs/RCCs and their Deputies on how to properly execute their duties for Uganda’s Socio-economic transformation and continued stability.