The East African Legislative Assembly Elections have got a latest bidder.

As the polls draw closer, the rave becomes tighter.

Our news platform had earlier learnt that the National Unity Platform National Executive Committee, on 17th, July 2022 had a meeting and resolved that they will not field a candidate for the EALA upcoming elections.

However, according to Roy Rugumayo Kusemererwa who also doubles as the Uganda National Students Association ( UNSA) Secretary General, it is improper for his party to “choose silence and abstinence when there is an opportunity for their aspirations to be represented”.

Rugumayo has since tendered in his expression of interest to hold the party flag for the EALA seat.

He has also demanded that the party reviews and revokes the earlier decision of not fronting a candidate.

In his expression of interest letter, Roy calls upon the party’s top most organ to consider the reality that the young people need to be directed represented at the regional legislative assembly unlike other parties that have prioritized other secondary considerations.

He further points out that the National Unity Platform agenda on issues of the East African community need to be heard rather than sitting back without meaningful contribution in the actual integration.

“Let it be recorded that the parliament disregarded the agenda of the youth in the country at the prioritization of other secondary considerations,”Kusemererwa noted