The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has opened up a plea bargain camp for Magistrate Court cases in Masaka in a move to decongest prisons in the sub region.

The comp which was opened on Monday by the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, George William Byansi commenced with sensitization of inmates about plea bargaining.

Mr Byansi informed the inmates that the plea bargain project was aimed at decongesting the Masaka Prisons with a high prevalence of Tuberculosis. He noted that congestion has health, human rights and cost challenges.

As regards the health challenge, he noted that congestion facilitated the faster spread of diseases like Tuberculosis. He also said that the project was special because of its inclination to health and human rights issues.

In her remarks, the Senior Resident Judge, Hon. Lady Justice Victoria Katamba noted that the number of prisoners on remand was higher than that of convicts, emphasizing the dire need for backlog reduction.

The Head of the Plea Bargain Unit in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) – Assistant DPP Margaret Nakigudde informed the inmates that plea bargaining was an initiative that allowed suspects who committed offences to plead guilty for reduced sentences or charges.

Assistant DPP Charles Kaamuli – Head of the Witness Protection and Victim Empowerment Department pointed out that witnesses were vital in the process as initiators of the cases and those directly affected by them. He further pointed out that their involvement not only enhances community participation as they relay information to their communities but also ensures safe reintegration into the community.

“We pursue the rights of the prisoner to a speedy trial and the right to a clean and healthy environment using the plea bargain process,” said Ms Prossy Ayebare – Coordinator of the Global Fund Project.

Although the project is being championed by the Office of the DPP, all the Criminal Justice institutions are involved, with support from the Global Fund.