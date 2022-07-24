Hundreds of residents from all over Rubanda and the neighborhood on Saturday turned up at Muyanje ward, Bubaare town council in Rubanda district to witness the opening of a new merchant market at Hitaba village in Bubaare Town council.

Mbabazi Gerald Rukiira, the Bubaare town Council Mayor said the new market has been named Hitaba market and will be operating every Saturday and therefore asked the traders and local communities to embrace it.

Rukiira added that traders have been given a grace period of up to five months without paying the local tax to help them stabilize and get used to the place since the market has just begun.

Hon. Obed Mutatiina Kitabutuka who, the LCV Councilor for Bubaare town Council who doubles as Secretary for Education and Production at the district noted that there were many trade and business opportunities due to the increased population and production but couldn’t be utilized because of the absence of a market.

Mutatiina therefore expressed the need for more merchant markets as those established in the early days can’t meet the current demand and supply of goods to the willing population.

Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba the District chairman told the locals that the market is vital for the development of the area since it will add value to their produce.

Ampeire also pledged to work on the roads that connect to this market in order to ease accessibility of both traders and buyers which will boost their income status.

The market shall be dealing in general merchandise however the Bubaare town council authorities shall later decide whether to add another market day.