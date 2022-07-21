President Yoweri Museveni has this morning left for Arusha, Tanzania, to join his counterpart Heads- of-State for the East African Community (EAC) summit.

The President was seen off at the Entebbe International airport by the Vice President, H.E Maj. Jessica Alupo.

Others at the airport included the Head of Public Service, Ms.Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye and senior security officers.

The EAC is composed of the Republics of Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and DRC Congo.