The Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi the Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna has been elected and sworn in as Bishop Barham University College-UCU governing council chairperson in a function held at White horse Inn hotel in Kabale Municipality.

The election attracted a delegation of 8 bishops and other clergy from 14 dioceses of Western Uganda that included; Rt. Rev. Patrick Tugume the caretaker Bishop of North Kigezi diocese, Rt. Rev. George Turyasingura, Bishop East Rwenzori diocese, Rt. Rev. Nathan Ahimbisiibwe of South Ankole diocese, Rt. Rev. Johnson Twinomujuni of West Ankole diocese, Rt. Rev. Dan Zoreka of Kinkiizi diocese, Rt Rev. Cranmer Mugisha of Muhabura diocese, Rt. Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna of Diocese of Kigezi and Rt. Rev. Nason Baruku of South Rwenzori diocese.

The election was presided over by the North Kigezi diocesan caretaker, Bishop Patrick Tugume Tusingwire and all Bishops from Western Uganda who unanimously seconded Bishop Akanjuna.

Akanjuna was consecrated the Bishop of Kigezi diocese on 29th May, 2022 to take over from the Rt Rev George Bagamuhunda.

Bishop Akanjuna was thereafter sworn in and the swearing in was presided over by the Uganda Christian University Vice Chancellor Prof. Aaron Mushengyezi. Bishop Akanjuna took three oaths including the governing council oath, oath of allegiance and the oath of confidentiality.

While declaring Bishop Akanjuna, Rt Rev Tusingwire asked him to work towards beautifying the college in order to attract more students at the institution.

He also announced that the selection of the council shall be rational in all stakeholders of the institution from the entire western Uganda.

Delivering their speeches during the meeting, the BBUC Principal Dr Alice Kyobutungi and the UCU deputy chancellor in charge of finance and administration David Mugawe decried low enrollment at the institution that has affected the progress of the college. BBUC currently has an enrollment of 1,225 students.

Speaking shortly after his election, Bishop Akanjuna pledged to work hard towards revamping the institution and also asked all Bishops in Western Uganda and other stakeholders to combine efforts in mobilizing for the institution.

The Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna replaces Bishop Emeritus George Bagamuhunda and will serve as the chairperson governing council for a period of four years.

Other members of the governing council include, Dr Alice Jossy Kobutungi Tumwesigye, Fred Twinobusingye, Kenneth Byaruhanga, Norman Batuma, Ezra Ndagije, Ernest Baraibusya, Rev Stella Arinetwe, Javan Rwanyanure Lwamafa, Kenneth Sabiti Baabo and Amos Nomwesigwa.