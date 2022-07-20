The territorial traffic police at Bulambuli on Tuesday at around 7pm registered a fatal accident at Buyaga trading center in Bulambuli district which claimed lives of five people.

The accident involved motor vehicle registration No. UAR 753K (FOTON Mixer) and UFL 438E, a Baja boxer that was carrying the five people who all died on spot.

The Uganda Police Traffic Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima identified the deceased victims as Rogers Namawungo aged 30 years, Mutonyi Zita,47; Wasemwa Rose, 34; and two other yet to be identified male juvenile and male adult.

“The bodies of the deceased were all conveyed to Muyembe Health Centre mortuary for postmortem examination,” Nampiima said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The hunt for the driver of the vehicle is on and efforts to have him arrested are underway.The cause of the accident is not yet established,” she added.

She further disclosed that the Traffic Directorate continues to remind all road users to be vigilant while using the roads and also called upon all road users to change their attitude while using the road by considering other road users.