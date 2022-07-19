Police in Kisoro district have arrested a 43 year old man for allegedly defiling and infecting his 4 year old biological daughter with HIV/AIDS.

The suspect has been identified as Justus Twesigomwe, a resident of Nyaruyaga Village, Nyamagana Ward, Kisoro Municipality.

Dianah Niyonsaba, wife to the suspect and mother to the child says her husband defiled their daughter when she was away due to family domestic issues.

Niyonsaba described her husband as a violent man who often beats her.

According to Niyonsaba, when she returned the next morning, she found her daughter crying in pain while touching her private parts.

Upon interrogating her daughter further, she discovered that the father had defiled his her. She says she rushed her to Kisoro Hospital for a medical examination.

“My worst fears were confirmed. My child had been defiled and worse still, she has been infected with HIV/AIDS,”said Niyonsaba.

The medical workers intervened in the matter and reported the case to Police after Niyonsaba was too afraid to stand up against her tormentous husband.

The case has been registered at Kisoro police under file number 40/11/07/2022.