The ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM Party intensified its mobilization on Sunday ahead of the two-day nomination exercise of Soroti East by-elections.

A group of NRM bigs, ministers, and legislators traversed Soroti City Wards Sunday and delivered an assortment of medical supplies to Moru Apesur health center 3, Kichijanji health 3, and Opuyo health center 2. The ministers included Health Minister, Jane Ruth Aceng and the State Minister for Economic Monitoring in the office of the president, Peter Ogwang.

The team was accompanied by the Soroti City West MP, Jonathan Ebwalu, and Soroti East NRM candidate, Herbert Edmond Ariko. The items included mattresses, bed sheets, blankets, and oxygen cylinders. Each health centre received 10 mattresses, 10 blankets, and 10-bed sheets while Soroti Regional Referral Hospital received 100 blankets and 100 bed sheets.

Achieng told voters that if they vote for the NRM candidate she will make sure that all the wards in Soroti City East get health centers. Ogwang told voters that they are going to pitch camp in Soroti City until the campaigns are done on July 28, 2022.

Ogwang, who grew up in Soroti city has vowed to snatch victory from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Okia Attan.

Jonathan Ebwalu, the Soroti City West MP told voters that he had not come to campaign for NRM party but to promote the government program and specifically to support his brother, Herbert Edmond Ariko.