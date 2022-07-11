The former Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament Gerald Karuhanga has challenged student leaders to be truthworthy and accountable if they are to become better generational leaders.

Karuhanga noted that had it not been accountability and trustworthy exhibited when he was guild speaker and guild president of Makerere University in 2006, he would not have won the Western Youth MP seat.

He told student leaders that whatever they are doing during their term of office will permanently follow them in their career.

Hon Karuhanga made remarks on Sunday during the thanksgiving, swearing in and handover and welcoming new students of Management Training and Advisory Centre (MTAC) Ntungamo Branch held at Embassy Tours Ntungamo Municipality.

He also asked the outgoing and incoming guild council to always be innovative and creative instead of being dependent in order to benefit in the competitive World.

Karuhanga thanked the principal and staff of Management Training and Advisory Centre (MTAC) for bringing education services nearer to the people of Ntungamo.

Tukahirwa James Byenjeru Hunter, the chief guest, asked students to aim higher for better results rather than disappointing their parents and guardians.

The principal Management Training and Advisory Centre (MTAC) Ntungamo, Tusiime Denis commended the staff and students for the cooperation and tasked new leaders to be disciplined and visionary leaders in order to fulfill the principles of MTAC.

The Thanksgiving was led by the vicar of All Saints Church Ntungamo Rev Mwesigwa Ezra and Bishop Stempson Kamwesigye of Revival Centre Cathedral who encouraged students and the community to seek the Kingdom of God first and others will be added to them.

The sworn in guild council will be headed by Buhamizo Gerald deputised by Muhwezi Dickson succeeding outgoing guild Ntoreinwe Nebras Sharp and Abasa Sheila who all hailed the students for entrusting them with powers.