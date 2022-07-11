A young couple was killed in the wee hours of Sunday morning by a speeding train in Kinawataka, Nakawa, Kampala suburb.

The nasty accident happened at exactly 3:31am.

The victims are Nobert Tezikara and his girlfriend Caroline Ann Aturinda whose 4matic Benz SUV they were traveling was severely knocked and crushed by a speeding train as they tried to cross a railway, near Uganda Revenue Authority headquarters offices in Kinawataka, Nakawa.

The fallen couple is believed to have been coming from a late night outing.

In a video making rounds on social media, the train driver is seen hooting and flashing lights to warn the couple driving in Mercedes Benz registration number UBJ 053N in vain.

Caroline who was due to graduate at the Law Development Center-LDC on the 29th July 2022 died on the spot, while Tezikara aka Tezzy, an Architect with the Uganda Police Construction Unit, died later while at Mulago National Referral hospital.

Tezikara, was also the proprietor of Redion Designs. May their Souls Rest In Eternal Peace.

Watch video:

Video: EXCLUSIVE: CCTV of exact moment when the speeding Train Crashed into Architect Nobert Tezikara and Lawyer Carolines Mercedes-Benz on Saturday Night at 3:30am in the morning at KINAWATAKA behind Uganda Revenue Authority offices!!#Rip Carol & Tezzy#WhisperEyeNews pic.twitter.com/KU6I8f9SJX — Whisper Eye (@thewhispereye) July 11, 2022