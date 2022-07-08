By Kinyera Anthony Lakomekec

Youth leaders in Gulu district on Thursday, 7th July 2022 expressed their gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni who fulfilled his pledge to them.

Last year in August, Museveni promised to give a group of youth leaders in Gulu cows.

Each of the 10 beneficiaries received one pregnant dairy Heifer.

Dr. Christopher Bukenya who represented the Executive director of The National Agriculture Advisory Services (NAADS) Secretariat said the Secretariat contracted 13 suppliers to deliver 535 in-calf dairy Heifers for 535 youth Leaders in 135 districts Local Governments, 10 cities, and 56 municipalities.

In officiating the deliveries of heifers to the youth, the deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC) Gulu district, Cosmas James Okidi applauded the President for fulfilling his pledge and encouraged beneficiaries to take good care of the animals.

He further warned youth against selling cows, and he promised frequent monitoring of the animals.

“These animals are for milk production and must be fed well for good milk.We should multiply it as this will go along way in alleviating poverty, thus promoting social-economic transformation,”DRDC Okidi said.